Yadadri all set for grand reopening

Hyderabad: All arrangements for the Purnahuti of Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam at Yadadri scheduled to be held on Monday have been completed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with his family will have the first darshan of Lord Narasimha Swamy. The Purnahuti would be taken up after the Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam at 9 am. After the Purnahuti, the main deity, would be taken from Balalayam to the main temple in the form of Shobha Yatra, which would be graced by the chief minister and other public representatives, including MPs MLAs, MLCs and ZP chairpersons along with their spouses.

The temple authorities have informed that the temple would be thrown open to the general public after 3 pm after all the rituals were completed, and the VIPs leave the place. They have appealed to the people not to visit the temple before 3 pm on Monday. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the temple.

After the chief minister and other public representatives would have darshan, the entire staff involved in the construction of the temple will be permitted to have darshan.

The minister said, "We are all happy with the construction of the temple. It has now become a grand temple. Yadadri will become 'Telangana Tirupati' soon."

The minister also reviewed the pujas, arrangements for utsavams, protocol arrangements, allotment of rooms for the guests, drinking water facilities and provision of lunch.