Yadagirigutta Temple Board Formation to Follow TTD Model: CM Revanth Reddy

Yadagirigutta Temple Board Formation to Follow TTD Model: CM Revanth Reddy
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the process of establishing a governing board for the renowned Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the process of establishing a governing board for the renowned Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, similar to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) model. He reviewed the draft proposal for forming the board and suggested several changes.

During the review, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to ensure that political influences do not interfere with the temple’s administration. He instructed officials to maintain the sanctity of the temple and its surroundings, similar to the governance structure followed in Tirumala.

The draft also outlined various spiritual and service-oriented programs to be undertaken by the temple board. CM Revanth Reddy suggested modifications to these provisions to enhance their effectiveness.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Government Advisor (Infrastructure) Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister’s Secretary Manick Raj, and CM’s OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, among others.

