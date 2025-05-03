Yashaswini urges people to protect Constitution

Hanamkonda: MLA Yashaswini Reddy stated on Friday that the Indian Constitution has become a model for the entire world and that it is the responsibility of every individual to protect it.

As per the directives of the AICC and PCC, she conducted a preparatory meeting for the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan – Constitution Protection” campaign with party members in Ramrajapalli village of Devaruppula mandal. After the meeting, a padayatra was taken out.

Many party members, locals and women participated with traditional dances accompanied by drums and folk music.

Reddy urged people from all communities to come forward to protect the constitution. She mentioned that the campaign is being conducted in protest the recent remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, which were deemed insulting to Dr B R Ambedkar, to mark 75 years of the constitution.

The legislator called upon party activists to spread awareness about the development and welfare schemes initiated by the government since it came to power.

She urged everyone to work unitedly and diligently to achieve a hat-trick victory in the upcoming local body elections. She expressed gratitude to leaders, activists and people who participated in the padayatra carrying portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar.

Among the participants were Kodakandla AMC chairman Nalla Andal Sriram, PCC member Dr. Lakshmi Narayana, mandal president Nalla Sriram, youth president Venkanna, public representatives, block and mandal leaders, local residents, village branch presidents, women and youth leaders.