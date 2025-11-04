Yellow alert issued: Thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast for Telangana

IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across Telangana until November 6.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over the state. A Yellow alert warning has also been issued, predicting that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Similarly, for Wednesday, IMD officials have forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur at a few places over Telangana. A warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) remains in effect for isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The IMD officials have issued a forecast of light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana until November 6, with dry weather expected to set in from November 7.

According to the officials, the winds are currently blowing north-westwards in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Furthermore, a surface cyclonic circulation formed over Vidarbha and its adjoining Marathwada region at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level on Monday. Officials have stated that, due to this meteorological system, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the Telugu states for the next three days.