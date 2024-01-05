Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row

Yadadri: In a distressing incident at the Yadagirigutta bus stand, six individuals attacked a passenger over a dispute regarding a women’s quota seat in an RTC bus. The incident occurred after a family, identified as Bandi Nani and Maunika from Secunderabad, visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Thursday.

Following the morning darshan, the family headed to the bus stand for their return journey to Secunderabad at 5 pm. Trouble ensued when Nani and his wife Maunika found men occupying seats reserved for women. An argument ensued, leading to a physical altercation where six passengers attacked Nani and Maunika.

The bus driver and conductor intervened by stopping the bus at the town police station. However, instead of supporting the victims, eyewitnesses claim that the driver and conductor appeared to side with the attackers. The injured couple was later counselled by a constable brought to the scene.

Despite Nani’s plea to file a case against the assailants, no action was taken. Expressing frustration, Nani highlighted concerns over the injustice after disembarking near the police station. Maunika, injured in the altercation, took her husband to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Meanwhile, locals have expressed anger over the behaviour of the police, RTC bus driver, and conductor, accusing them of supporting the attackers rather than ensuring justice for the victims. This incident adds to the growing concerns surrounding seat disputes in RTC buses, raising questions about passenger safety and the role of authorities in addressing such incidents.