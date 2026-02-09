Yoga essential for daily life: Damodar

Nagarkurnool: A 15-day Life Yoga Training Programme aimed at promoting complete human health concluded successfully at Sai Gardens in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. The programme was organised under the aegis of Saptha Rishi Yoga Ashram, according to Yoga Guru Birelli Chandrasekhar Reddy Guruji.

The training sessions were conducted daily during the early morning and evening hours over the past 15 days and witnessed enthusiastic participation from yoga practitioners across various regions.

The concluding Satsang held on Sunday was graced by MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he stressed that yoga is essential in daily life and advised everyone to undergo yoga training to achieve holistic health and well-being.

As part of the concluding programme, yoga trainees performed special sessions including Agnihotra meditation and Satsang. Several students shared their experiences and benefits gained through yoga practice. Guruji urged participants to continue practising yoga regularly even after the completion of the training programme.

The programme was attended by Machipeddi Shiva Kumar, Sudha Rani, Archana, Vijender Reddy, Nandakishore, Kavitha, Chandrakala, and around 200 yoga students from different places.