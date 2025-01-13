Youth Day celebrations held at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Youth Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam paid a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, marking his birth anniversary on Sunday.

According to officials, the event began with a special tribute to Swami Vivekananda and the guests remembered his teachings, which emphasised empowerment, self-realisation, and the potential of the youth inspiring the next generation of leaders. NCC cadets participated in this event.

“Till date Udyan Utsav captured 1,15,000 visitors. January 13 marks the final day of Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, offering a wide array of workshops, cultural performances, and community engagement activities. The event has attracted a large crowd, especially during the weekend and festival,” said a senior officer, Rashtrapati Nilayam.