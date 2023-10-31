Youth, unemployed will teach a lesson to BRS: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy asserted here on Monday that youth and unemployed will teach a lesson to the BRS in the elections.

Addressing the media, he dubbed BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s promise to revamp TSPSC as a ploy to cool down tempers of youth and unemployed. He wondered why the government did not do anything for 10 years and when the TSPSC examinations were cancelled 17 times.

Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of confining to farmhouse and being insensitive to pain of unemployed. ‘He only ensured that all his family members got employed’.

He said, if KTR was sincere, he might have filled the government vacancies. Similarly, if the government was committed for welfare of youth and unemployed it might have taken serious action against the TSPSC officials. ‘KCR should explain why he failed to act before seeking votes’.

The minister reasoned that KTR was praising the unemployed as their parents have been taking the party MLAs to task in villages.

’They have no answers. KTR's admissions and promise to revamp the TSPSC and notify job calendar comes against this backdrop’, he added.





Reddy alleged that KTR was trying to woo and play with emotions of jobless youngsters to take them for a ride once again in the name of filling government vacancies.



‘Several unemployed committed suicides.

‘About 30 lakh families of unemployed are adversely affected due to repeated postponement of TSPSC exams. Seventeen times the TSPSC question papers were leaked. All this fits for the government to get Gunnies Record. He charged that the BRS tried to tarnish the image of both Pravallika and Rehmat, two unemployed who committed suicide, with false propaganda. He dared the BRS to release a white paper on vacant posts and status of State universities. ‘What happened to unemployment allowance promised in 2018 elections by KCR.’

The minister promised to revamp the TSPSC and follow a job calendar after coming to power and fill all posts in phases.