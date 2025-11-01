Youth urged to follow Sardar Patel’s ideals

Khammam: “Promotingawareness on national unity, harmony, and patriotism among citizens is the prime objective of the police,” said Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt. He was speaking after flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ organised by the Khammam Police Commissionerate on Friday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event began with the administration of the National Unity Pledge. The Commissioner then flagged off the run from Lakkaram Tank Bund, which concluded at the KMC Sports Ground.

Addressing the gathering, Dutt said Sardar Patel’s efforts in integrating the princely states after Independence laid the foundation for a strong and united India. “Sardar Patel’s leadership and vision continue to inspire every Indian. His dedication and patriotism remind us that the nation’s progress lies in our collective unity,” he said.

He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to follow Patel’s ideals and contribute to nation-building with a spirit of togetherness and discipline. “When people stand united with mutual respect and purpose, the country’s growth becomes unstoppable,” he added.

The event saw participation from youth, members of the Walkers Association, senior citizens, officers from various departments, and police personnel. Participants carried national flags and slogans promoting unity and integrity echoed along the route.