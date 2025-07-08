YS Sharmila urges Telangana govt for setting up YSR memorial in Hyderabad

In a heartfelt gesture, APCC President Sharmila has urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to establish a memorial park in Hyderabad dedicated to the legacy of YS.

Expressing hope for a swift response from the Telangana government, Sharmila announced that she has also communicated her proposal through a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

The appeal comes as Sharmila paid her respects at Idupulapaya on the occasion of YS Jayanti, underlining the significance of commemorating YS's contributions and influence in the region.