YS Sharmila's poser to KCR over Polavaram project

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila on Monday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to why he did not remember the problems linked with Polavaram project when he offered sweets to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after inviting him to his house.

Speaking to media persons, Sharmila said more flood water had come after the construction of the Kaleswaram project and asked the Chief Minister as to what he achieved by building such a massive project? She also asked KCR as to who would own the responsibility for the recent flooding of the project. She criticised that the Kaleswaram project was useful for clicking colour photos and as a tourism spot.

Sharmila also alleged that Chief Minister KCR ignored the demands for replacing the sluice gates of Kadem project from the undivided Adilabad district.

She said the Kadem project had received massive amount of the flood water due to the faulty project gates. She said as against the requisite staff of 33, the Kadem project has only three members to man it.

She also demanded that the State government build a bund as per the pleas of the victims of the project.

She also demanded that the State government to build double bed room houses to all those who lost their homes during the recent floods.