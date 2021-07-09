YS Sharmila’s YSRTP makes debut with a flop show

Hyderabad: The launching of much-hyped YSR Telangana party by erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila has turned out to be a flop show as the event drew poor response from Telangana people. The party head Sharmila has the high expectation of big gathering in the launch of her party at a function hall in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Despite the leaders of the new political outfit making efforts to mobilise people in huge number, only a few YSR supporters turned up at the meeting. No significant leader from Telangana was seen attending the launch of YSR Telangana party on the eve of YSR birthday. Women and youth participation in the meeting was also not significant. Sharmila mother YS Vijayamma, husband Anil and her children were only occupied the VIP seats at the meeting venue.

The speech delivered by Sharmila did not receive much applause from the participants as she confined to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The party Chief has failed to project her party ideology in her entire speech. Slogans delivered by Sharmila in support of YSR and against KCR hardly received a response from the participants. People who arrived to witness the launch of the new political party were seen leaving the venue in the middle of the programme.

Sharmila announced that women would be given importance in the allotment of posts in the party. Her party is committed to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in the legislative bodies. The new party chief also declared to fight for justice to the deprived sections mainly dalits and tribals in Telangana. She said her party would adopt all welfare and development programmes launched by YSR during his regime in the united Andhra Pradesh.

She would launch padayatra soon in Telangana to ascertain the ground reality and understand the problems being faced by people mainly farmers, women and youth in the villages.