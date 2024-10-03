Zoo celebrates Gandhi Jayanthi

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi was celebrated on Wednesday at Nehru Zoological Park. On this occasion, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director (FAC) zoo parks and curator, Nehru Zoological Park, garlanded the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi and paid floral tributes.

All The staff members participated in the event organised at the administrative building of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

On this occasion, two days of free medical health checkup camp were conducted today for the zoo staff. The Care Hospital, Banjara Hills branch medical team conducted tests like ECG, BP, and sugar level checks. More than 150 zoo staff participated in the camp and got checked up by general physicians, cardiologists, and dental and eye testing.

Moreover, Dr Sunil inaugurated the 70th wildlife week celebrations with drawing and painting competitions for the students of different standards from government and private schools. About 350 students participated in the competitions.

M Barnoba, deputy curator, Vishnuvardhan, Amrutha, M Laxman, assistant curators, Venkat Rao, FSO, H M Hanifulla, PRO, M Laxminarayana, biologist, and M Deepak Tarun, EO, and others were present.