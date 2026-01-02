Zoo rings in New Year with 25,900 visitors

Hyderabad: On New Year’s Day, the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park recorded 25,900 visitors, surpassing the previous year’s footfall as more people showed keen interest in exploring the zoo.

According to zoo authorities, all officers and staff were deputed across various locations to ensure smooth movement of visitors and maintain constant vigilance. Visitors expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the expected large crowd, said J Vasantha, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

“For quick entry, the online booking system made it easy for visitors to book tickets from their mobiles. Additional booking counters were opened, and security personnel and staff were deployed at all animal enclosures to ensure the safety of both the animals and visitors while enhancing the viewing experience,” Vasantha added.

The highest crowd turnout was seen at the tiger, lion, elephant, hippo, giraffe, and zebra enclosures, as well as the reptile house, nocturnal animal house, and rides including the Safari Park complex, train ride, and battery-operated vehicle rides, the curator said.

Vasantha extended New Year greetings and thanked visitors for choosing the Hyderabad Zoo as their New Year’s holiday destination.