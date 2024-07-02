Live
Just In
ZP Chairperson Saritha makes Surprise visit to Gonpadu KGBV
Gadwal : ZP Chairperson and Gadwal Constituency Incharge, Saritha, emphasized the importance of providing quality meals to students according to the prescribed menu. During a surprise inspection of the Kasturba Gandhi School in Gonu padu village, Gadwal Mandal, she made several suggestions to ensure that meals are served on time and adhere to quality standards.
During her visit, Saritha inspected the classrooms and observed the educational activities to ensure that students receive quality education. She also advised vigilance against seasonal diseases during the rainy season. Afterward, she planted saplings in the school premises along with NCC students.
The teachers of Kasturba Gandhi School brought to Saritha's attention issues related to the need for additional classrooms and the arrangement of transfers. Accompanying her were Congress party leaders Madhusudan Babu, Gonu padu Srinivas Goud, Amaravai Krishna Reddy, Shetty Atma kuru Laxman, Nagendra Yadav, and Latti puram Venktramireddy,SO Sridevi and other Congress party leaders.