ZP ex chair person's Pittetion for development of Gadwal

Gadwal: In a significant move to accelerate development in the Gadwal constituency, a delegation of Congress party leaders led by former ZP chairperson and Gadwal in-charge Sarita Tirupatiah, along with Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi, paid a visit to Telangana State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Hyderabad Secretariat. The meeting, which took place in a warm and collaborative atmosphere, aimed to bring pressing developmental issues to the forefront.

Sarita Tirupatiah and Mallu Ravi, accompanied by senior Congress Party leaders Gattu Krishnamurthy and Dr. Sridhar, began the visit by felicitating Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister, known for his commitment to regional development, expressed his appreciation for their dedication and welcomed the dialogue on Gadwal's future.

During the meeting, the delegation presented a comprehensive petition outlining the critical areas needing attention in Gadwal. They highlighted infrastructure deficits, emphasizing the need for improved roads, better healthcare facilities, and enhanced educational opportunities. The petition also stressed the urgency of addressing water scarcity and proposed the construction of a dam to support agricultural activities and secure water supply for the region.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy listened attentively, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Gadwal constituency. He assured the delegation of his support and commitment to resolving these issues. "Development is a collaborative effort, and I am here to ensure that the needs of Gadwal are met with the urgency they deserve," he stated.

Sarita Tirupatiah, speaking on behalf of the delegation, expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's receptive approach. "We are confident that under your leadership, Gadwal will witness the much-needed progress and development. Our people have great expectations, and we are here to advocate for their needs," she said.

The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with promises of follow-up actions and continued dialogue. The delegation left the Secretariat with renewed optimism, ready to work hand in hand with the state government to transform Gadwal into a thriving, well-developed region.

This visit marked a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Congress party leaders to advocate for their constituency. As they returned to Gadwal, the people awaited the positive changes that were set in motion by their leaders' proactive engagement with the Chief Minister.