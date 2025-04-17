Meerut Murder: Wife, Lover Strangle Man, Blame Snake Bite

A man was murdered in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in a planned attack allegedly carried out by his wife and her lover, who attempted to cover up the crime using a snake.

According to local police, Amit, a 25-year-old laborer, returned home on Saturday evening, had dinner, and went to bed. During the night, his wife Ravita, along with her partner Amardeep, strangled him while he was asleep.

In an effort to mislead investigators and avoid suspicion, the couple placed a live snake beside Amit’s body. They then informed others in the village that he had died due to a snake bite.

As word spread, locals arrived and captured the snake. However, suspicions grew, and a post-mortem was conducted. The forensic report determined the cause of death to be strangulation, not envenomation.

Following the autopsy results, the police arrested Ravita and Amardeep. Both are currently in police custody and facing murder charges.

This incident follows another killing in Meerut last month in which Saurabh Shukla was murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover. After the murder, the duo dismembered the body and hid it in a cement-filled drum.



