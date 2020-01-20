Raveena Tandon to produce a web series on multiple personality disorder

Actress Raveena Tandon never fails to amaze fans with her diverse choices of roles, and while she still continues to rule the film space, she is also effortless dabbling into the television and web-space. She was last seen on television as a judge on a dance reality show. And now the actress is all set to explore the web-space, not only as a producer, but also a writer.

Raveena is writing and producing a web-series under her home banner AA Films. The web-show will be in the psychological space and is based on the concept of split-personality. Talking about this new venture, Raveena says, "I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it."

Well, no further details have been revealed about the show, but official announcements shall be made soon. And fans would surely be excited to see this storyteller side of Raveena. The multi-talented actress has had many interesting films to her credit, and now, it looks like she will also own the writing space with this web-series.