Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Plea to implement PRC for pensioners: A Suryanarayana Rao

Plea to implement PRC for pensioners: A Suryanarayana Rao
Highlights

Former District Pensioners’ Association president A Suryanarayana Rao demanded that the government implement PRC immediately.

Kakinada: Former District Pensioners' Association president A Suryanarayana Rao demanded that the government implement PRC immediately. National Pensioners' Day celebrations were held at UTF Home here on Tuesday.

Suryanarayana urged the Stae government to solve the pending issues of pensioners immediately. UTF state secretary G Prabhakar Sharma demanded that the government allow cashless treatment in all hospitals through health cards. K Satthi Raju, Appa Rao, A Rameswar Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top