Plea to implement PRC for pensioners: A Suryanarayana Rao

Kakinada: Former District Pensioners' Association president A Suryanarayana Rao demanded that the government implement PRC immediately. National Pensioners' Day celebrations were held at UTF Home here on Tuesday.

Suryanarayana urged the Stae government to solve the pending issues of pensioners immediately. UTF state secretary G Prabhakar Sharma demanded that the government allow cashless treatment in all hospitals through health cards. K Satthi Raju, Appa Rao, A Rameswar Rao and others were present.