10 sentenced to 5 yrs imprisonment

Tirupati: Red Sanders Special (RSS) ADJ court on Thursday sent 10 smugglers to undergo 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs.

The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 6 lakh for illegal smuggling red aanders. According to prosecution, the smugglers were caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when they were smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Perumallapalli beat of Thimminaidu Palem section.

The smugglers Viswanathan, Sethu, Ramesh, Sampath, Rathnam, Boochayan, Kumar, Prabhu, Suresh and Raamar from Thiruvannamalai of Tamil Nadu were prosecuted in the ADJ court under 59/2019.

Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smugglers for 5 years imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

Following the conviction, 10 smugglers were handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Taskforce SP L Subbarayudu appreciated the taskforce team who effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of 10 smugglers.