1000 TDP leaders joins YSRCP in Tuni

On 10-04-2024, a significant political development took place in the Tuni Constituency Thondangi Mandal Gopalapatnam Village as around 1000 people from the TDP, led by former Sarpanch Katakam Eswara Rao, Pedapati Ramesh, and Undrasapu Rambabu, joined the YSRCP. The event was graced by the presence of State Roads and Buildings Minister Mr. Dasshetty Raja and YSRCP Kakinada Parliament candidate Mr. Chalamala Sunil Shetty.

The members of the TDP who switched their allegiance to the YSRCP cited the leadership of YSRCP Chief Minister Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party's commitment to development and welfare schemes as the primary reasons for their decision. They expressed confidence that the YSRCP would continue to work towards the betterment of the people and bring about positive changes in the region.



Former Sarpanch Katakam Eswara Rao, in his address, highlighted the importance of unity and working together for the progress of the community. He lauded the leadership qualities of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed his belief that under his guidance, the YSRCP would lead the state towards prosperity.



State Roads and Buildings Minister Mr. Dasshetty Raja and YSRCP Kakinada Parliament candidate Mr. Chalamala Sunil Shetty welcomed the new members into the party fold and assured them of full support and opportunities for growth within the YSRCP. They emphasized the party's commitment to inclusive growth and development for all sections of society.



The event marked a significant shift in the political landscape of the region, signaling the growing popularity and influence of the YSRCP in Tuni Constituency. The joining of such a large number of TDP members is expected to strengthen the YSRCP's position in the upcoming elections and pave the way for further growth and success in the region.

