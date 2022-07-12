12 TDP aspirants file papers for Tirupati bank director posts

Tirupati: The TDP candidates filed their nominations on Monday for the director posts of Tirupati Co-operative Bank.

Twelve members came in a procession led by former MLA Suguna and Tirupati Parliamentary constituency party president G Narsimha Yadav to the co-operative bank to submit nominations to election officer. The 12 members include Rammurthy Royal, Balasubramanyam Reddy, Kankanala Rajanikanth, Karate Chandra, Gengi Sudharkar Reddy, Chandra Babu, Chakri, Viswanath Valamuni, Madhu, Vijayalakshmi, Bhaskar Yadav and Raghuram.

Speaking on the occasion, Suguna said that if the election is conducted in a free and fair manner, the TDP will capture all the seats and wanted the election officials to ensure proper arrangements to avoid any malpractices.

She assured the bank members that they will provide dividends every year regularly if their panel wins the election and sought the members to vote for TDP panel for transparent administration of bank.

TDP city president Chinababu, general secretary Mahesh Yadav, leaders Puligoru Murali, Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, JB Srinivasulu, RC Munikrishna, Ravi Naidu, Soora Sudhakar Reddy, Bullet Ramana and Manohar Achari were present.