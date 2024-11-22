  • Menu
13 members of robbery gang arrested

13 members of robbery gang arrested
Highlights

Police recover booty worth Rs 41 lakh

Kurnool: Adoni police have arrested 13 persons on the charges of robbery and recovered booty worth Rs 41,11,800. District SP G Bindu Madhav disclosed the details to the media here on Thursday.

According to the SP, a 13-member interstate robbery gang were involved in several robbery cases and about 21 cases are pending against the gang.

During investigation, Adoni one town police have arrested two members at Timma Reddy bus station and another 11 in Siddapuram forest area in Atmakur town. Two other members are yet large.

Gold ornaments weighing 478.8 gm worth Rs 33,07,800 and cash Rs 8,04,000 was recovered.

All the arrested will be sent to remand. Adoni DSP Somanna and one town CI Sriram and others were present.

