Diljit Dosanjh gives peek into his day on sets of his 2nd collaboration with Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has joined forces again with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, is documenting what his normal day looks like on location in Punjab.

On Thursday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself from a haveli in Punjab. The actor is currently stationed in Punjab for a project. In the video, the actor said that he started his day early at 4:30 am, and did some workout. He then sat down for breakfast, and was seen eating fruits with some protein.

The actor then left for the shoot along with his team. He shot a few sequences in front of a green screen, and also captured Imtiaz Ali as the two interacted on sets. The actor then packed up for the day, and headed to the haveli.

The untitled film marks the 2nd collaboration between Diljit and Imtiaz after ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which was based on the legendary and controversial Punjabi singer-songwriter of the 1980s. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra in the role of Chamkila’s wife.

Chamkila was often dubbed the “Elvis of Punjab” for his raw energy, electrifying performances, and bold, socially charged lyrics. His life, music, and tragic death, he and his wife Amarjot were assassinated in 1988, have become a significant part of Punjabi cultural history.

The film earned two nominations at the International Emmy Awards: one for Best Performance by an Actor for Diljit’s portrayal, and another in the Best TV Movie or Mini-Series category.

Although the film and Diljit did not win at the 53rd International Emmy Awards, the nominations themselves marked an important moment for Indian and Punjabi storytelling on the global stage. The recognition highlighted Chamkila’s enduring legacy and the growing international appreciation of culturally rich content from India.