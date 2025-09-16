13 officials elevated as MPDOs in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: In a significant promotion initiative within the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department, a total of 300 Deputy Mandal Parishad and Administrative Officers have been elevated to the position of Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) throughout the State. In the erstwhile Krishna district, the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner has issued directives promoting 13 officials, comprising 9 Deputy MPDOs and 4 Administrative Officers to the MPDO cadre.

On Monday, during a ceremony, Krishna Zilla Parishad chairperson Uppala Harika officially presented the promotion and appointment orders for MPDOs in Machilipatnam. The event was attended by Krishna Zilla Praja Parishad Chief Executive Officer K Kannama Naidu, Administrative Officer K Ramana Babu, MA Abbas, and other staff members.

In the meantime, the newly appointed MPDOs have expressed their gratitude and joy, thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan, and Commissioner Krishna Teja for endorsing such extensive promotions.

Following the promotions, the officials appointed as MPDOs in Krishna district are as follows: Nutulapati Srinivasa Raohas been promoted and assigned as MPDO of Kruthivennu, D Shakuntala for Ibrahimpatnam, B Raju for Chatrai, D Venkateswara Rao for Kanchikacherla, T Saraswathi for Gampalagudem, R Raja Babu for Kaikaluru, P Yesu Babu for Musunuru, P Sailaja Kumari for Bantumilli, D Vengala Rao for Nagayalanka, KSS Annapurna Devi for Gudlavalleru, S Rupavati for Veerullapaudu, MM Ananda Kumari for Challapalli, and RVSHVM Prasad Rao has been appointed as MPDO of Nandigama.