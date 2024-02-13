15 more suffering from diarrhoea admitted to GGH

Guntur: Another 15 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH in Guntur city on Monday.

They are residents of Sarada Colony. So far 75 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH, out of which 15 persons were discharged from the hospital. Remaining 60 persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, GGH supplied drinking water with tankers to Sarada Colony, Srinivasaraothota, Sangadigunta and Nehru Nagar in the backdrop of contamination of drinking water. The GMC collected drinking water samples and sent the same to the lab for testing. The Medical and Health department has taken up door to door surveys.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri conducted a meeting with the officials.

They have discussed the steps to be taken to solve the contamination of drinking water. Vidadala Rajani said the officials identified 12 persons suffering from diarrhoea and admitted them to the GGH in Guntur city for treatment. She made it clear that persons undergoing treatment at the GGH were out of danger. Their health is stable. The situation is under control, she said.

She further said that the Medical and Health department, district administration and GMC have taken steps to check the problem.

Meanwhile, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, GMC Commissioner Keerthi visited Sarada Colony and interacted with the locals. They enquired about the drinking water supply.