Live
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
- Best Galentine's Day 2024 Ideas for Girls' Night Out
- NCSC to visit Sandeshkhali on Feb 15, to probe sexual assault allegations
- Canadian International School students outshines at ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’
- JSW partners Japan's JFE Steel to set up Rs 5,500 cr electric steel plant in K'taka
Just In
15 more suffering from diarrhoea admitted to GGH
Another 15 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH in Guntur city on Monday.
Guntur: Another 15 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH in Guntur city on Monday.
They are residents of Sarada Colony. So far 75 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH, out of which 15 persons were discharged from the hospital. Remaining 60 persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Meanwhile, GGH supplied drinking water with tankers to Sarada Colony, Srinivasaraothota, Sangadigunta and Nehru Nagar in the backdrop of contamination of drinking water. The GMC collected drinking water samples and sent the same to the lab for testing. The Medical and Health department has taken up door to door surveys.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri conducted a meeting with the officials.
They have discussed the steps to be taken to solve the contamination of drinking water. Vidadala Rajani said the officials identified 12 persons suffering from diarrhoea and admitted them to the GGH in Guntur city for treatment. She made it clear that persons undergoing treatment at the GGH were out of danger. Their health is stable. The situation is under control, she said.
She further said that the Medical and Health department, district administration and GMC have taken steps to check the problem.
Meanwhile, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, GMC Commissioner Keerthi visited Sarada Colony and interacted with the locals. They enquired about the drinking water supply.