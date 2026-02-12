Ponnam exudes confidence of Cong’s sweeping victory

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress party would secure over 80 per cent of the municipal seats in Telangana after the conclusion of polling.

Addressing a media conference at the Karimnagar DCC office, along with key party leaders, the Minister alleged that the BJP and BRS had worked together during the elections and “made a mockery of democracy” by creating disturbances and indulging in intimidation at certain polling stations.

He accused BJP and BRS leaders of attempting to influence voters and destabilise the government. Referring to an incident in Nizamabad, he alleged that a BJP MP entered a polling booth and intimidated voters. He also criticised former ministers for allegedly behaving irresponsibly during the polls.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that during their 10-year rule, the BRS failed to adequately develop municipalities or provide sufficient funds, and accused the BJP-led Centre of not extending adequate support to Telangana despite being in power for 12 years.

Highlighting the Congress government’s initiatives over the past two years, he listed schemes such as Indiramma housing, 200 units of free electricity, gas subsidy, fine rice distribution, new ration cards, free bus travel for women, interest-free loans to women’s groups, farmer loan waivers, and Rythu Bharosa. He said these welfare and development programmes have earned the trust of the people.

The Minister alleged that the BJP was attempting to gain politically through religious polarisation and false promises. He asserted that the Congress government would honour its commitments to urban local bodies and continue development works in municipalities, just as it had done in rural areas.

Stating that people had rejected what he termed as “conspiracies and misinformation,” Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress party would emerge victorious across the state and continue to work in accordance with the promises made to municipal voters.