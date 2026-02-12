BRS lodges complaint with SEC over alleged systematic poll violations

Hyderabad: A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders led by B Ramamurthy has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging serious and systematic violations of election laws across several areas in the state. Meeting with commission officials on Wednesday, the BRS Legal Cell highlighted specific concerns regarding the conduct of the ongoing municipal elections in Ellareddy, Kollapur, and Ramayampet. The delegation specifically pointed to interference in eight wards of the Ellareddy Municipality. They alleged that MLA Madanmohan Rao, alongside Congress party workers and certain government officials, was directly involved in activities that compromised the free and fair conduct of the polls.

According to the BRS, voters were transported to polling stations in vehicles organised by Congress leaders, which they described as a coordinated effort to influence and control the electorate rather than a voluntary act of assistance. Furthermore, the opposition party claimed that individuals not registered as voters were seen moving within booth premises without any lawful authority. The complaint also raised concerns about the presence of government officials around polling stations without defined roles, suggesting a misuse of position to create apprehension among voters and undermine administrative neutrality.

When BRS MLA Jajala Surender and other activists questioned the authorities about these activities, they alleged that the police responded with intimidation rather than enforcement. BRS leaders claimed they were met with false allegations of disturbing the peace when they were merely seeking the strict implementation of election rules. In its representation, the BRS demanded an immediate, independent, and time-bound inquiry into the actions of Madanmohan Rao and the concerned officials. They have requested the examination of CCTV footage, booth records, and statements from independent witnesses to ensure accountability. The party also called for strict disciplinary action against any police personnel found to be complicit or acting in a partisan manner, urging the commission to uphold democratic integrity during the process.