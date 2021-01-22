1654 bottles of smuggled liquor seized in Vehicle inspection at Panchalingala border in Kurnool

Kurnool:The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized the smuggled Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles of various in large numbers. Around 1323 bottles were seized during vehicle checking conducted at Panchalingala border check on Friday. Apart from 1323 another 331 liquor bottles were also seized at various places in the district. Altogether the cops have seized 1654 liquor bottles were seized.

In addition to the NDPL the cops have also seized 22 ghutka packets, 60 kilograms of jaggery, 150 liters of country made liquor, 9 tons of sand, 10 vehicles used to transport liquor and sand were also seized. Even 27 persons for smuggling Liquor and 2 persons for transporting sand were arrested. The cops have filed 21 cases and 3080 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed.

The Circle Inspector of SEB, N Lakshmi Durgaiah told The Hans India that following the orders of SP, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, ASP, Gowthami Sali and Deputy Commissioner, Sri Latha vehicle checking was intensified at the Panchalingala border check post. During the course of checking we intercepted a vehicle of one B Muddu Krishnam Naidu, resident of Geetha Nagar, Kurnool. When we checked we detected large number, around 1323, of liquor bottles that are being transported into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana state. While checking, the accused, Muddu Krishnam Naidu managed escape but we have arrested one person that was travelling in the car, said Lakshmi Durgaiah.

The officer further said that the people, despite aware of the continious checking, are habituated of transporting the smuggled liquor from the adjacent Telangana state. We are very minutely checking each and every vehicle, from two wheelers to four wheelers including the road transport corporation busses. During the course of checking the smuggled liquor is being caught, Lakshmi Durgaiah said.

He appealed the people to stand by the cops in their efforts to curb the liquor smuggling, adding, the officer asked the people to inform the police in the form of photos or videos by sending to whatsapp number 799382244. The informers details would never be revealed under any circumstances, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Sub Inspector, Jilan Basha, Head Constables, Shareef Subba Reddy, Constables, Ramana Babu, Sudhakar, Vijay Bhaskar and Ranga Swamy participated at the vehicle checking.