17 mandals in Prakasam face drought-like conditions

Ongole: Prakasam district in-charge minister and state revenue and endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy participated in the District Development Review Committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday,

Speaking at the meeting , he said that the primary focus of the government is ensuring that welfare benefits reach every eligible citizen, particularly those in the most vulnerable sections of society.

The DDRC meeting, which brought together top government officials, local legislators, and district administrators, revealed that 17 mandals in the district are currently experiencing drought-like conditions. The public representatives from various places urged the government to address the increasing demand for drinking water immediately. Key discussions in the meeting focused on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, with Minister Anam Ramanaraya Reddy highlighting that the central government has extended the programme until 2028.

The administration announced it is fast-tracking water management strategies to prevent potential water crises during the summer months.

In other issues, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to employment generation, particularly through the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

He said that the government is committed to providing jobs to unemployed individuals in poor communities and instructed officials to expedite ongoing work projects. The potential involvement of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was explored as a means to generate new revenue streams for urban local bodies by utilising vacant lands. Regarding agriculture, the minister promised support to local farmers.

Specific discussions were planned regarding challenges faced by tobacco farmers in the region, underscoring the government’s approach to addressing sector-specific agricultural concerns.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyulu, District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Thumati Madhava Rao, MLAs, chairmen of various corporations, and other public representatives, officials participated in the meeting.