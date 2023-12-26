1,790 teams enrolled in Sarvepalli constituency

Nellore: Stating that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ is a rare opportunity for students, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged them to participate in various sports events, which are very useful for them in future.

He participated in an awareness programme related to the State government's prestigious Aadudam Andhra even, held in Varigonda village of TP (Thotapalli) Gudur mandal in the district on Monday.

He asserted the government's commitment for promoting sports and stressed the need for the students to participate in sports events in large numbers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on giving equal priority to sports along with education to dig out the hidden talents among the youth, he stated.

The Minister informed that it was proposed to conduct five kinds of sport competitions from village to State-level and the winning teams would be facilitated with cash awards.

Aadudam Andhra special officer for Sarvepalli constituency Supraja said that till date about 1,790 teams have enrolled their names in the constituency.

RDO Malola, MPDO Prathyusha and others were present.