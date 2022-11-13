19-year-old girl burnt to death in a bedroom in mysterious circumstances in Tanuku

The incident of burning alive of a young woman in Muddapuram village of Tanuku mandal has created a sensation in the area. Mullapudi Nagaharika (19), a second-year engineering student from the village, was burnt alive on the bed in the bedroom at home. However, whether this incident happened by accident or someone killed and shot it is to be ascertained in the police investigation.



According to the details, Nagaharika, the daughter of Mullapudi Srinivas and Ruparani couple of the village slept in her room on Friday night. Nagaharika was found burnt to death on the bed in the morning and a police complaint was lodged. Ruparani is Nagaharika's stepmother and she has a nine-year-old daughter named Manjali Priya. They recently built a new house and living in the house three months ago.

However, the owner Mullapudi Srinivas is sleeping in the old house as he did not shift the complete house equipment. On Saturday morning, when he came to the new house and woke up his wife, he noticed smoke coming from the room where the daughter was sleeping. Nagaharika was already burnt in the fire. According to the complaint filed by father Mullapudi Srinivasa Rao, Rural CI CH Anjaneyulu and SI Rajkumar reached the spot and started investigation.

Forensic personnel and dogsquad have collected many evidences from the scene. Police have arrested many suspects in this case and are interrogating them. The police registered a case of suspicious death and conducted a post-mortem on Nagaharika's body and handed it over to the relatives.