199 TIDCO houses ready for distribution

Narasaraopet: As many as 199 TIDCO houses in Narasaraopet Municipality limits have been fully constructed with all amenities and are ready to be handed over to beneficiaries, said Palnadu district Collector Kritika Shukla. She said that by October 23, more houses will be added and over 200 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries. She urged the beneficiaries to ensure that at least one family member resides in each allotted house. If the houses remain unoccupied, there is a risk of anti-social activities taking root in the colonies, she cautioned.

Kritika Shukla, along with local MLA Dr Chadalawada Aravinda Babu, visited TIDCO Housing Colony under the municipal limits on Friday. She expressed optimism that a positive decision would soon be reached regarding another 270 houses pending due to court cases. For more than 300 beneficiaries, whose loans have not yet been sanctioned, camps will be organised with all banks to ensure loans are approved before the house handover, she said. The sale deed registrations pending for some houses will also be completed by October 23, she confirmed.