1lakh beneficiaries identified under House for All scheme

Kadapa: District Collector CH. Harikiran has said that about 1lakh beneficiaries were identified under House for All scheme in the district.

Speaking to media persons at Rayachoti after inspecting along with joint collector M. Gouthami, and revenue officials in Rajampet, Rayachoti Mandals on Friday he said the list of beneficiaries will get ready by 1st week of February. He said as per the primary report averagely 2,000 were identified as eligible for owning house sites in each Mandal.

Replying to a question over-allocation of the site he said it was finalized to provide one and a half-cent in rural areas while 1to 1.50cents in urban areas depending upon the availability of land. He said that as per the guidelines the beneficiary must construct the house within 3 years in a time-bound manner.

He said that the district administration keen on identifying lands almost in residential areas in the interest of beneficiaries. However, he said that there was some problem as land is available at outskirts of the villages in some Mandals as the administration is initiating measures for designing such lands as residential areas by providing infrastructure facilities. He said that house site will be ready for ending of February month as officials putting efforts under war foot manner.

On this occassion collector has inspected the lands in Sabbavaram, Yeguva Sabbavaram, Cherlo palle, Sudhavandla palle, Sambepalle, Brahmana Palle, Vutukuru, Tallapaka, Mettumeda Palle, in Rayachoti, Rajampet mandals.