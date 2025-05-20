2 cr people should participate in Int’l Yoga Day on June 21: CS

Amaravati: Nearly five lakh people should participate directly in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on June 21, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

He has called for at least two crore people to participate in the Yoga Day programme to be held in all districts across the State up to the village level. He held a video conference with the secretaries and district Collectors from the State Secretariat here on Monday on issues such as International Yoga Day, State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) for various infrastructure projects, construction of toilets in all court complexes.

Talking about the State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) he said that the SPMG Monitoring Group will monitor the permissions, clearances and other issues related to infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 50 crore.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court of India, the CS directed the district collectors to complete the construction of toilets in all the court complexes in the state within three months. He said that works worth about Rs 50 crore have already been sanctioned in this regard.

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health and State-level Monitoring Nodal Officer for the International Yoga Day celebrations, MT Krishnababu, explained through a PowerPoint presentation the arrangements to be made for the International Yoga Day. He said that arrangements are being made to ensure that 5 lakh people participate directly at the main venue of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations. The meeting was attended by General Administration Department Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, PR & RD Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, I&I Department Secretary Dr N Yuva Raj, Law Department Secretary Pratibha Devi, I&PR Director Himanshu Shukla participated. Secretaries and district collectors participated virtually.