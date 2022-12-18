2-day Balotsavam off to a grand start

Tirupati: The two-day children's festival being organised by city-based organisation Tirupati Balotsavam began in a grand manner on Saturday. The event was being organised to provide an opportunity to school children to showcase their creative, academic and artistic talents.

As part of it, different types of competitions were held on the first day from five stages in which students of various schools took part and exhibited their talent.

At the inaugural programme held at Nehru Municipal High School grounds, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and city Mayor Dr R Sirisha participated as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana felt the need to organise such competitions to bring out the innate talent among the young children. The future citizens of the country should develop themselves by sharpening their skills and help towards the development of the nation.

He praised the Balotsavam Committee for its efforts in motivating the children towards value-based life with various events. Apart from excelling in their education, students need to focus on other fields and go with a scientific approach in achieving their goals.

As part of the competitions, folk dances were held at Annamayya Vedika, classical dances at Yamini Krsihna Murthy Vedika, patriotic songs at Sankarambadi Vedika, mono action at Puni Nagesam Vedika and drawing and essay-writing at the main dais. All the events will be held simultaneously. The participants in the competitions have drawn huge applause from the audiences with their performance.

During the two-day festival, 40 events including 30 academic and 10 cultural events are being held in which over 4,000 school children from Class III to X are participating, said Balotsavam general secretary Sunkara Reddeppa and honorary president Tenkayala Damodharam. The competitions will be held on Sunday also. Committee members Mallarapu Nagarjuna and others were present.