2 red sanders smugglers get 5-year jail

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Thursday sentenced two red sanders smugglers for five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh on each of the smugglers.
According to prosecution, RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task force) team arrested the smugglers while smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Nagapatla, Tirupati division. Smugglers - Gouse Basha and Siva from Chandragiri were prosecuted in the ADJ court.
Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the duo for five years imprisonment.
Following the conviction, they were handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.
Taskforce SP Srinivas appreciated the taskforce team, who effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of smugglers.