20 stretchers donated to Anantapur GGH

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana stated that public perception of government hospitals is changing due to improved facilities and dedicated patient services. Speaking after receiving 20 stretchers donated by Catering Venkata Ramana and Meenakshi Foundation for Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Saturday, the MP asserted that continuous development is underway to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure.

He noted that Anantapur GGH is becoming a leading facility in Rayalaseema, citing initiatives like the established Mother Milk Bank and upcoming projects, including rest rooms for attendants and a Central Laboratory to enhance diagnostic services.

The MP appreciated the donation, stating the stretchers will significantly improve patient care and emergency services. He also mentioned that a special bus for medical students would be arranged through CSR support, reiterating the government's commitment to upgrading public healthcare for all.

The event was attended by hospital staff, including Superintendent Dr Subrahmanyam.