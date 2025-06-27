2,000 helmets distributed to TTD employees

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Muralikrishna, distributed helmets to TTD employees at his camp office in Tirumala on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media, the Chairman said the initiative is to ensure the safety of TTD employees. He mentioned that 500 helmets had already been distributed recently, and now 2,000 more helmets are being given, thanks to the donations by Nimmakayala Satyanarayana from Amalapuram and Nagendra Prasad from Hyderabad.

He further added that another 7,500 helmets would be provided to employees in the coming days. He urged all staff members to wear helmets without fail ensuring their personal safety.

CV&SO Muralikrishna highlighted that wearing helmets can save lives during accidents.

He also said that special drives are being regularly conducted at Alipiri and on ghat roads to enforce helmet usage and appealed pilgrims visiting Tirumala to wear helmets.

Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra, Vigilance Officer Sada Lakshmi, Annaprasadam Special Officer Shastri, and other officials were present.