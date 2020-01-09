22 Fishermen released by Pakistan govt reached their homes
Highlights
Srikakulam: In all 15 fishermen who had been detained for 14 months by Pakistani coast guards reached their homes in different villages in Etcherla mandal on Wednesday late night. They received hearty welcome from their families and villagers. Emotional scenes witnessed on the occasion at the homes of fishermen.
