24x7 helpline launched for govt hosp complaints

Anantapur: In a move to enhance public service and ensure better healthcare delivery, MLA Daggubati Prasad announced the launch of a dedicated complaint cell for issues related to the Anantapur Government Hospital. Patients and their attendants can now call 8977769871 for any hospital-related queries or complaints, available 24x7.

Addressing a press meet at his camp office, the MLA, along with the hospital superintendent and officials, unveiled brochures containing contact details of the Public Service Information Medical Officers.

The helpline aims to assist patients who often face confusion about procedures—from OP registration to admissions and discharge—due to a lack of proper guidance.

The MLA emphasized that many patients encounter issues such as unclean environments, poor medical service, or demands for money. This helpline will help resolve such complaints quickly and efficiently. “People often don’t know whom to approach. This initiative ensures that there’s always someone to guide and respond,” said MLA Prasad.

The hospital administration has taken this step to ensure patients receive quality care without unnecessary difficulties. He instructed hospital staff to raise awareness about the helpline within the hospital premises.

The event was attended by Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Atmaram, Professor Srinivasa Shauri, Doctors Soujanya Kumar and Shiva Kumar, Hospital Development Committee Member Gangaram, and Public Information Medical Officers.