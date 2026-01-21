26 students injured in East Godavari bus collision

A late-night road accident involving four buses left 26 students injured in the Divancheruvu area of Rajanagaram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday, causing panic among locals and parents.

The accident occurred when two buses carrying students returning from a pleasure trip collided with two other travel buses. According to the police, a buffalo suddenly strayed onto the road in front of one of the buses travelling ahead. The driver applied sudden brakes to avoid the animal, leading to a chain collision involving the student buses and another travel bus following behind.

The injured students belong to the Model Government School and College at Gundlapalli village near the Dindi Project in Nalgonda district. As per Home Guards DSP Kiran Kumar, a total of 80 students — 40 girls and 40 boys from Classes 9, 10 and Intermediate — along with 10 teachers and staff, had gone on a three-day educational tour in two buses. The group had visited tourist destinations including Araku and Paderu.

After completing the tour, the students visited the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram and began their return journey towards Rajamahendravaram after midnight on Tuesday, when the accident took place.

Of the 26 injured students, some suffered minor injuries while others sustained injuries to their hands, legs and head. Doctors have confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening and that all students are in a stable condition. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram in three ambulances, where they are undergoing treatment.

Home Guards DSP Kiran Kumar, Circle Inspectors Mangadevi and Sumanth, along with police personnel and Home Guards, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The remaining students were safely moved to Balavikas Mandir at Divancheruvu, where arrangements were made for their food and rest. Parents of the students in Gundlapalli were informed about the incident by school authorities and officials, who reassured them about the students’ safety.

The police have registered a case and are questioning the bus drivers to ascertain further details of the accident.