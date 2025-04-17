26-year-old murder case solved

Puttaparthi: The Sri Sathya Sai District Police have solved a 26-year-old child murder case and secured second place in the prestigious ABCD (Award for Best in Crime Detection) awards presented by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department.

According to police sources, the incident dates back to October 2, 1998, when a six-month-old infant named Shivalingayya was allegedly murdered by his father, Tippeswamy, in Dinnehatti village, Gudibanda mandal, Madakasira taluka. The accused, suspecting his wife’s fidelity, reportedly strangled the child. The infant’s mother lodged a complaint at Gudibanda Police Station on October 18, 1998, but the accused remained absconding for over two decades.

After V. Rathna took charge as Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya Sai District, she initiated a special drive to reopen pending and undetected cases as per the directions of the Director General of Police. As part of this initiative, the police launched the “Police Palle Nidra” program in November last year, aimed at gathering information from rural residents. During an interaction in Dinnehatti village, fresh leads emerged regarding the 1998 case.

Based on these leads, SP Rathna formed four special teams, which used technical surveillance and modern investigation techniques. The teams eventually traced the accused through a wedding invitation card and arrested him in 2024, finally bringing closure to the decades-old case.

Appreciating the district police’s exemplary efforts, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta presented the second prize and a Rs 60,000 cash award to SP V. Rathna and her team during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the DGP’s office in Vijayawada. Additional Director General of Police (CID) Ravi Shankar and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Madhusudhan Reddy were also present at the event. The DGP lauded the team’s efforts and urged them to continue their mission of effective policing and justice delivery.

The case was recognized for its meticulous investigation, unwavering commitment, and innovative use of community engagement and technology in solving a long-pending cold case. The DGP congratulated the entire team and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of excellence in crime detection and public service.