2,633 cases resolved in Lok Adalat

Eluru: A total of 2,633 cases have been resolved by setting up 33 benches for National Lok Adalat held in combined West Godavari district on Sunday. Eight benches have been set up in Eluru, four in Bhimavaram, three in Kovvur, four each in Narasapuram, Tanuku, and Tadepalligudem, two in Palakol, one in Nidadavole, two in Jangareddygudem, one each in Chintalapudi and Bhimadolu.

Of the total cases, 2,146 were criminal cases, 124 motor vehicle accident insurance cases, 193 civil cases have been compromised and 170 pre-litigation cases have been resolved. Eluru 954, Bhimavaram 195, Chintalapudi 117, Jangareddygudem 121, Kovvuru 120, Narsapuram 158, Palakollu 108, Tadepalligudem 244, Tanuku 219, Nidadavolu 202 and Bhimadolu 25 cases (pending cases).

In addition, 940 cases have been settled across the district. In this National Lok Adalat, 23 cases have been solved online. In the cases related to Narsapuram, Tanuku, and Bhimavaram courts, the litigants have attended through video conference in Eluru and informed that their cases have been settled.

A compensation of Rs 7,82,26,000 has been provided in motor accident insurance cases, Rs 4,42,39,210 in civil cases, Rs 8,64,70,600 in cheque bounce cases and Rs 1,51,72,575 in family dispute cases.