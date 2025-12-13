Global meet on emerging ThermonanoAI innovations in delhi from Dec 29

KLEF to host the International Conference on Emerging ThermoNanoAI for Sustainable Future Energy Devices (ICETNAI-2025) from December 29 to 31, 2025, bringing together global experts working at the intersection of thermal sciences, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable energy. The three-day event aims to serve as a platform for sharing research that could influence the next generation of intelligent and environmentally responsible energy technologies.

The conference agenda spans a wide range of emerging research areas, including advanced nanomaterials, energy storage and conversion systems, quantum and AI-driven technologies, smart electronics, next-generation sensors, and nanoscale applications in biological and chemical sciences. Organisers say the multidisciplinary nature of these themes reflects the growing need for integrated approaches to energy innovation and wider collaboration between academia and industry.

ICETNAI-2025 will feature speakers from several leading institutions, including IIT Madras, Qatar University, IIITDM Kurnool, BUET Dhaka, and ARCI Hyderabad. Sessions will highlight recent developments in renewable-energy devices, functional nanomaterials, intelligent electronics, and nanoscale research applied to healthcare and chemical engineering.

Commenting on the event, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, said the conference represents “a collaborative step toward redefining the future of sustainable energy by uniting breakthroughs in nanotechnology, thermal science, and AI.” The conference is open to researchers, scientists, and industry professionals worldwide. The deadline for full paper submissions is December 15, 2025.