2.79 lakh MTs of paddy purchased in Eluru dist

Eluru: Kharif paddy procurement has been going on rapidly in Eluru distric and district in-charge Minister and State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar visited the district several times and inspected the procurement process.

Speaking on the occasion, District Civil Supplies Manager V Srilakshmi said that under the special supervision of district collector K Vetri Selvi and joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, the Kharif paddy procurement has been going on smoothly in the district.

She said that the district administration has appointed special officers in mandals for field level supervision to ensure that the procurement process goes smoothly.

In the current Kharif, 2, 79, 534 metric tons of paddy have been purchased from 35,706 farmers through 244 paddy purchase centres.

As many as 82, 64, 849 gunny bags and 2,345 vehicles have been used to transport the pad-dy to the rice mills. So far, paddy worth Rs 642.82 crore has been purchased, out of which Rs 584.95 crore has already been deposited in the individual Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the farmers.

Another Rs 56.19 crore is in the process of being deposited. Similarly, the coalition govern-ment has paid Rs 472 crore to the farmers of the joint West Godavari district regarding the previous paddy arrears.