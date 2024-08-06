Live
- MoU signed for $5mn investment in WE Hub
- Ankura Hospital celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
- Quick response by police saves youth’s life
- From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana
- CM reviews flood situation in Belagavi
- Young innovators display their creativity at science exhibition
- Devara's Second Single ‘Chuttamalle’ Soars with Over 11 Million Views on YouTube
- Hiroshima Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Observance of the 79th Anniversary of World War II Atomic Bombings
- Anand Mahindra to take charge as Chairman of Skills University
- Narasaraopet: Books distributed to college students
Just In
2L cusecs of water released from Nagarjuna Sagar
Fourteen crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir were lifted up to five feet level and floodwater was released into the downstream of the reservoir on Monday.
Project chief engineer Anil Kumar and superintendent engineer Koteswara Rao offered Harathi to the Krishna river on the occasion.
Earlier, the engineering officials lifted six crest gates and after that they lifted eight crest gates.
The officials released two lakh cusecs of the floodwater to the downstream. The capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet.
At present, floodwater level touched 583.60 feet. The full capacity of the reservoir is 312.5 tmcft. At present floodwater level at the reservoir is 293.39 tmcft. The project is getting 2,93,000 cusecs from the upstream of the project.
The floodwater in the reservoir is expected to reach its full capacity at any time. If the reservoir is filled, the floodwater discharges are likely to increase downstream.