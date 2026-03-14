3 cops get DGP Commendation Discs

Amaravati: TheState police department has announced ‘DGP Commendation Disc–2026’ awards this year for three police personnel, who displayed exceptional service, bravery, and dedication in the line of duty. The awards are presented annually in gold, silver, and bronze categories to recognise outstanding performance, courage, and commitment to policing.

This year, the police personnel have been selected in bronze category. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta presented the DGP Commendation Discs to the awardees during a ceremony held at the DGP Headquarters on Friday.

The awards were conferred for the officers’ courageous action during Operation Vajraprahar conducted on March 7 in the jurisdiction of Krishnalanka police station in NTR district, Vijayawada.

During an inspection of a room in a private hotel dormitory near Pandit Nehru bus stand, police personnel noticed suspicious behaviour by Kanakam Murali, a resident of Ramannagudem in Warangal district of Telangana. When questioned, the accused pushed aside the head constable and attempted to pull out a gun from his bag to open fire. However, the weapon failed to discharge due to a technical malfunction.

The accused then attempted to flee while threatening to shoot people in the area. Acting swiftly and with courage, the police personnel chased the suspect and apprehended him without regard for their own safety. The bronze category DGP Commendation Discs were awarded to M Krishnakumar (PC-2223), City Task Force, Vijayawada; MV Saradhi Naik (HC-2381), Krishnalanka police station, Vijayawada; and P Manohar (HC-95), Eagle Wing. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta praised the officers for their bravery and presence of mind in apprehending the accused despite the risk to their lives. He said the dedication, alertness, and courage displayed by the police personnel serve as an inspiration to others in the force.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Meena (APSLPRB), CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Additional DGP (Law and Order) N Madhusudana Reddy, Eagle Chief AK Ravikrishna, and Vijayawada City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and other senior police officials were present.