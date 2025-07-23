3 held for trying to enter forest

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested 3 persons when they were entering into a prohibited area in Khajipeta forest of Kadapa district on Tuesday.

A task force team led by RSI Muralidhar Reddy took up combing operation in Khajipeta forest area of Proddutur range and reached Kannelavagu forest area where they spotted three persons moving suspiciously. When the task force personnel surrounded them they tried to escape. But they were cornered by the task force cops and detained.

The three who belonged to Tamil Nadu were trying to sneak into forest. Later, the task force personnel searched the car in which they came to the forest area and seized axes, saws, food grains and stove used for cooking purpose. Task Force SP Srinivas informed that the interrogation of the three revealed that they were going to cut red sanders trees in the forest.

A case has been registered.