305 MBBS, BDS, MDS students receive graduation certificates

Visakhapatnam : A total of 305 graduates from MBBS, BDS, and MDS programmes received their graduation degrees during the graduation ceremony of GITAM Deemed to be University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) and Dental College was jointly organised here on Saturday.

Addressing the graduates, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) former Director General Prof Balaram Bhargava, who presented graduation certificates to the students participating in the ceremony as chief guest, highlighted that Indian doctors and nurses are globally recognised for their expertise and that India is emerging as a key destination for medical tourism, attracting patients seeking cost-effective and high-quality healthcare.

Emphasising the importance of doctor-patient relationship, he noted that human interaction fosters confidence, comfort, and reassurance, which are critical for a patient’s recovery. He stressed that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) can assist in medical advancements, it cannot replace a physician who possesses strong communication skills, compassion, and empathy.

He advised the graduates to continuously update their medical knowledge, technical skills, and soft skills, such as communication and adaptability to new technologies and healthcare trends.

The institution’s president and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated thatthe healthcare sector is constantly evolving and newly entering medical professionals must develop key skills to stay competitive. He urged the graduates to focus on serving rural communities and informed them that the institution prioritises both modern medical studies and medical research.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution Prof. Errol D’Souza, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane, Dean SP Rao, Dental College and Hospital Principal Dr VV Narasimha Rao, and other dignitaries participatedin the graduation ceremony.